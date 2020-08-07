1/
Michael I. Benjamin
Michael Irwin Benjamin, 65, of Sturgis, went to be with Our Lord Aug. 5, 2020, following an unexpected illness.
He was a devoted husband of 36 years and a loving father and grandfather.
He was born Feb. 28, 1955, in Kalamazoo, a son of Clifford and Minnie (Smith) Benjamin. Michael had lived in Sturgis since 1996. Before that, he resided in Burr Oak.
He graduated from Vicksburg in 1974. On Jan 3, 1984, he married Sheryl (Robinson) Jourdan in Sturgis. He gave his life to Our Lord on Sept. 15, 1991, and attended Church of Christ in Colon.
He was a welder most of his life.
Michael loved God, family, motorcycles, cars and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Sheryl; three sons, Michael D. Benjamin, James (Kristal) Jourdan and Bill Jourdan, and a daughter, Lori Gilbo; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three brothers; a sister; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place. There will be no services.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
