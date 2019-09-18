|
|
On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, Michael Robert Nusbaum, loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully at his home in Headland, Ala., at age 72.
Michael was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Sturgis, to Robert Nusbaum and Jean (Kime) Britton. On Aug. 20, 1971, he married Nancy Carol Parr.
Michael had a passion for coaching. He loved being involved with the youth sports programs in Constantine, from baseball to football to wrestling. In 1989, he started up and oversaw a highly successful youth wrestling program in Constantine. He was also given the opportunity to be an assistant wrestling coach for Constantine High School for several years and helped carry those teams to multiple championships including the 1993 MHSAA Team Wrestling State Championship. Mike's other passions included deer hunting and fishing with his No. 1 passion being the quality time he spent with all of his grandkids.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his mother, Jean; his lovely wife, Nancy; and his sweet daughter LaShar. He is survived by his children Renee Nusbaum Lane, Shawn (Ann) Nusbaum and Jason Nusbaum; and his brothers Larry (Carolyn) Nusbaum and Ron (Bobbye) Nusbaum. Michael also will be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Anthony and Travis Arnett, Lane and Kamron Nusbaum, Mariah Dominguez, Justin Wissler, Teagan Nusbaum and Maddie and Aries Burger.
A viewing will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Light & Life Wesleyan Church, 15765 Hoffman Road, Three Rivers. A funeral Service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 21 at the church, followed by a luncheon.
Flowers and donations may be sent to 15765 Hoffman Road, Three Rivers, and will be received after 2 p.m. Friday or after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 19, 2019