Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Michael V. Persons


1955 - 2020
Michael V. Persons Obituary
Michael V. Persons, age 64, of Mendon, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Michael was born June 3, 1955, in El Paso, Texas, a son of the late Maurice "Jake" and Darlene (Crain) Persons.
Michael lived in the St. Joseph county area most of his life, graduating from Colon High School with the class of 1973. Michael had worked for MDOT for 21 years and loved the outdoors. He also was a farmer and supporter of FFA.
Michael is survived by a daughter, Amy (Brad) Elliott of Bronson; a son, Cole (Kara) Persons of Colon; a sister, Sally (Andy) Sharp of Colon; grandchildren Haven, Carter, Sullivan, Harper and Layton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Persons.
Friends and family will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Michael will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Burial will follow in Nottawa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made to Branch Area Careers Center FFA. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
