Michelle Evette Akins, age 76, of Sturgis, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 30, 1943, in Richmond, Ind., a daughter of the late Mac and Mary "Midge" (Whalen) Bethuram.
Michelle resided most of her life in Sturgis.
She had been employed for many years by Harter Corporation and also had worked at Midwest Plastics, both in Sturgis.
She enjoyed playing her guitar and was an avid collector of antique porcelain or glass shoes and boots, of which she had a very extensive collection.
She is survived by two daughters, Vaneesa McDonald of Sturgis and Vaughnette (Terry) Keller of Paoli, Ind.; a son, Tony Ray of Paoli, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Roxanne Webb of Vicksburg; two brothers, Vaughn (Paulette) Bethuram of Three Rivers and Gary (Patti) Bethuram of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Gaylynn Harris and Monica Sabrosky; a granddaughter, Vanessa Keller; a sister, Vicki Hartzell; and a brother, Meredith Eugene Bethuram.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family services and burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Scott Cemetery in Scott, Ind.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the funeral home to help with expenses. Donations may be mailed to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091 or at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where donations may be applied to the crowdfunding set up for the family and where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.