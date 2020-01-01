|
|
Mickey Roy Sowers, age 65, of Niles, passed away late Sunday evening, Dec. 29, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
He was born March 11, 1954, in Sturgis, a son of the late Jack M. and Thelma Ruth (Rambadt) Sowers.
Mickey resided most of his life in Niles and was a graduate of Niles High School.
He had been employed by Jack Post in Niles and worked as a gas station attendant and as a chef's assistant at Morris Civic Auditorium in South Bend, Ind.
Mickey was an active faithful member of Granger Community Church in Granger, Ind. Following in his father's footsteps, he was a member of Knights of Pythias Phoenix Lodge #171 in Sturgis and was a talented woodworker. Mickey was a true fan of Elvis Presley and enjoyed watching movies.
He is survived by a sister, Myra (Tom) Bergman of South Bend, Ind.; nieces and nephews Tandra Wygant, Tracy Bergman, John Bergman, Byron Sowers Jr. and Jacolyn; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Sowers and Byron Sowers; and a niece, Angela Sowers.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Mickey Roy Sowers will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Richard Wheeler will officiate. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Granger Community Church, 630 E University Drive, Granger, IN 46530.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 2, 2020