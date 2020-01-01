Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mickey Sowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mickey R. Sowers


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mickey R. Sowers Obituary
Mickey Roy Sowers, age 65, of Niles, passed away late Sunday evening, Dec. 29, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.

He was born March 11, 1954, in Sturgis, a son of the late Jack M. and Thelma Ruth (Rambadt) Sowers.

Mickey resided most of his life in Niles and was a graduate of Niles High School.

He had been employed by Jack Post in Niles and worked as a gas station attendant and as a chef's assistant at Morris Civic Auditorium in South Bend, Ind.

Mickey was an active faithful member of Granger Community Church in Granger, Ind. Following in his father's footsteps, he was a member of Knights of Pythias Phoenix Lodge #171 in Sturgis and was a talented woodworker. Mickey was a true fan of Elvis Presley and enjoyed watching movies.

He is survived by a sister, Myra (Tom) Bergman of South Bend, Ind.; nieces and nephews Tandra Wygant, Tracy Bergman, John Bergman, Byron Sowers Jr. and Jacolyn; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Sowers and Byron Sowers; and a niece, Angela Sowers.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Mickey Roy Sowers will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Richard Wheeler will officiate. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.

Memorial donations would be appreciated to Granger Community Church, 630 E University Drive, Granger, IN 46530.

His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mickey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -