|
|
Mike Dwane VanPelt age 61 of Sturgis, Mich., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home.
He was born February 25, 1958 in Sturgis, Michigan son of the late Norman D. and Betty Jean (Jourdan) VanPelt.
Mike was a lifelong Sturgis resident and graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1976.
Mike was employed by Morgan Olson in Sturgis for over 40 years.
Mike attended the First Baptist Church in Sturgis and enjoyed playing Golf, bowling and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by two daughters: Jenna VanPelt of Colon and Emily VanPelt of Sturgis; one son: Seth VanPelt of Sturgis; four grandchildren: Jayden, Anabel, Alivia and Kysaiah; one sister: Linda (Ken) Davenport of Iowa City, Iowa; niece: Christine Vokoun of Iowa and nephew: Brad Davenport of Iowa.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Mike VanPelt will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331. Pastor Glenn Russell will officiate. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the charity of one's own choice.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 8, 2019