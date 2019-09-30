|
Mitzie (King) Shipe, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis, surrounded by her children, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born Oct. 17, 1952, in Coldwater, to Raymond and Pauline (Davis) King of Bronson.
Mitzie resided in Sturgis since 1980. Her early life was lived in Bronson, where she was a graduate of Bronson High School with the class of 1971.
She worked in various factories throughout the Michiana area for most of her life.
Mitizie enjoyed riding Harleys, spending time with her grandchildren and many friends, and had a love for flowers and tending to her plants. She never missed a Chicago Bears game. She also loved men in kilts. Her family will remember her standing up for what she believed in, no matter what. She made her own way in this world and wouldn't apologize for not fitting the norm. She was strong, independent and stubborn. She was a fun-loving person, always having a great time with her friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Gretchen (Brandon) Cropsey of Sturgis; sons Devin (Angela) Shipe of Sturgis and Tony (Angela) Rudicill of Arizona; a brother, James King of Coldwater; six grandchildren, Andrew and Sarah Cropsey, Charles Sprague, Michael Goben and Gavin and Hayden Shipe; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Riley and Kyson; many cousins; several nieces and nephews; and the Shipe family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Collins; and a son, Joshua Shipe.
Per her wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation or funeral. Mitzie requested a celebration of her life that will take place one year from her passing.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations to the funeral home are appreciated, to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 1, 2019