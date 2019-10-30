|
|
Monte G. Rogers, 66, of Elkhart, Ind., passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Monte was born Jan. 17, 1953, in South Bend, Ind., to Vincent E. and Beverly Jane (Mann) Rogers. On Sept. 8, 2005, he married Lorinda Dibble in Key West, Fla.
Monte was known to many for his years of serving the community as owner of The Graphics Factory, which was formerly known as Vince Rogers Signs. Monte was the drummer in Back-At-It Band, which he played in for many years with "The Guitarists," Gene Rogers, Chuck Peasley and Dean Sprunger.
Monte is survived by his loving wife, Lorinda Rogers of Elkhart; his daughters, Sharrla (Craig Eaton) Rogers of Cassopolis and Amber N. (Patrick) Hill of Vandalia; his foreign-exchange daughter, Nicole Locher of Switzerland; and his grandchildren, Damon Bell, Owen Eaton and Lillian Hill. Also surviving are his siblings, Gene (Deb) Rogers of Elkhart, David Whisler of White Pigeon, Judy (Mark) Cooke of Elkhart and Stephanie (Jeremy) Rogers-Edmondston of Hillsboro, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Monte's Life will be held noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Cass County Conservation Club, 13710 U.S. 12, Union. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is assisting the Rogers family. Online condolences may be sent to the Rogers family at www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 31, 2019