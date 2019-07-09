Home

Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Morris B. Frain

Morris B. Frain Obituary
Morris B. "Sonny" Frain, 63, of Sturgis, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Pastor Greg Long will officiate the service.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, before the service from 1:00 pm until service time.
Burial will take place in Orange Township Cemetery, Rome City, Ind.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 10, 2019
