Nancy Ann (Howk) Cerqueira (May 22, 1941-Jan. 12, 2020) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
She was the oldest of four children born to Donald J. and Ruth M. Howk in Sturgis. Raised in Burr Oak, Nancy began working at age 13 in the family restaurant and stayed highly involved at Burr Oak High School.
She was a cheerleader, homecoming queen, acted in plays and was crowned centennial queen. From 1959-62 , she attended Ball State Teachers College, where she joined Pi Beta Phi and met her future husband of 18 years, Frank Cerqueira. Nancy went on to attend Cleary College and received an associate degree from Jackson College.
She excelled working with the public and spent 15 years supporting Jackson Public Schools as an administrative assistant, five years as director of marketing and communications at Jackson United Way and 17 years as director of volunteer services at Foote Hospital.
Countless members of the Jackson community have been touched by Nancy's energy and passion for helping others through charitable fundraising, participation on various community boards, assisting with the hospital auxiliary and annually coordinating hundreds of hospital volunteers. Nancy was awarded United Way Volunteer of the Year and in 2006 she received Jackson Chamber of Commerce's Athena Award, which recognizes excellence among women and their contribution to the community.
Nancy was preceded in death by her very special brothers Donald J. Howk Jr. of Colorado Creek and Michael W. Howk of Fort Wayne, Ind. She is survived by her loving son Gino Cerqueira (Melissa) and the light of her life and only grandchild, Julian Cerqueira of Chelsea; her sister Suzy King (Howard) of Battle Creek; and wonderful nephews and nieces.
Nancy relished traveling abroad, attending musicals and plays, gardening, studying American history and will be remembered for smiling and chatting with anyone and everyone she encountered.
Nancy's family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Trellis Gardens Grand Room, 2801 Carriage Lane, Jackson, with a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, www.Diabetes.org.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 18, 2020