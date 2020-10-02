Nancy E. Fox, age 75, of Centreville, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
Nancy's life began in Schoolcraft on April 12, 1945. The family moved to St. Joseph County, where she attended Upper Flatbush and Park Community schools. She attended Three Rivers High School, from where she graduated in 1964. Nancy worked for Denton Mills in Centreville, Day Molding in Constantine, River Forest Nursing Home in Three Rivers, Summit Polymers and Precision Speed in Sturgis. She enjoyed camping and swimming and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy was blessed with three children, Angie (Larry) Pugh of Sturgis, Keith Fox (deceased) and Tana (Don) Ash of Portage; five grandchildren, Michael Pugh, Katerri Pugh, Rae Ann (Thomas) Henager, Ryan (Brittany) Patrick and Tye Allen Fox; nine great-grandchildren, Lea, Emma, D.J., Kaden, Abby, Hayden, Connor, Xavier and Riley; two brothers, Ronald (Darlene) Fox of Three Rivers and Kenneth Fox of Marcellus; three sisters, Ellen Carper of Kalamazoo, Susan (Bill) Coquillard of Three Rivers and Carol Decoreo of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Cora (Oswalt) Fox; a son, Keith Fox; and a sister-in-law, Pam Fox.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Eickhoff Farrand Halverson Chapel in Three Rivers. Cremation will then be conducted, followed by a private family service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.efhchapel.com