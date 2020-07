Nancy J. Ford, 71, of LaGrange, IN died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Life Care Center of LaGrange.Miss Ford was born on September 26, 1948 in Sturgis, MI to Arnold and Donnabelle (Keim) Ford.According to Nancy's wishes, cremation will take place. Burial will take place privately at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange at a later date.Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.