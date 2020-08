Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy L. Mix, 73, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and formerly of Wolcottville, Ind., died Aug. 2, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services.









