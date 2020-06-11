Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy M. Huff, 80, of Kendallville, Ind., died Wednesday June 10, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at South Milford Church of Christ. Viewing will take place 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the church. Burial will take place in Lake Bethel Cemetery, LaGrange, Ind. Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind.



