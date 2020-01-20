|
Nancy Marlene Sidener, age 60, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home, following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born July 21, 1959, in Savannah, Ga., a daughter of the late David Charles and Ann Louise (Cunningham) Nusbaum.
Nancy resided in Sturgis for many years and was a member of the Sturgis High School class of 1978. She also resided in Detroit and Illinois.
On Dec. 12, 2003, she married Joel Sidener in Centreville.
Nancy had been employed by Precision Speed in Sturgis and delivered the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News newspapers.
She attended Christian Fellowship Center in Sturgis and enjoyed crocheting, and reading, especially the Bible.
She is survived by her husband, Joel; a daughter: Marilyn (Frederico) Mireles of Westland; two sons, Benjamin Holderman of Sturgis and David (Katherine) Holderman of Davenport, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and expecting her second great-grandchild; and her mother, Ann of Las Vegas.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
