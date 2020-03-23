Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Nancy S. Dobrowolski

Nancy S. Dobrowolski Obituary
Nancy S. Dobrowolski, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away early Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. Understanding the current conditions and limitations of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating the life of Nancy S. Dobrowolski will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage friends and family to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
