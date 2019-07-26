|
Nancy Schultz, age 82, went to be not only with the Lord, but to join Hank peacefully July 25, 2019. Hank preceded her in death just a short time ago on Feb. 19, 2019.
Nancy was born Oct. 4, 1936, in Chicago, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Campagna. She also was preceded in death by three sisters.
On Jan. 25, 1958, she married Henry (Hank) L. Schultz. She was a housewife until 1976, when she and Hank opened Retail Warehouse. Nancy enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Las Vegas and various casinos over the years. They were always together -where you found one, you found the other; work, church, grocery store, etc.
Nancy enjoyed playing board games and cards with family and friends. She was known for a double game of parcheesi with her children after dinner and before dishes. She was quite the card shark and was known for the saying, "I just got my card!"
Nancy is survived by her three children, Frank (Mary Kay) Schultz, Carl Schultz and Cindy (Brad) Wells, all of Sturgis; grandchildren Carissa (Chris) Harper, Kaitlynn Schultz, Sandy (Conor) Shearer, Carl Schultz Jr. (Lenea Schwartz), Nancy Schultz and Hunter Wells; and great-grandchildren Jack and Emma Jean Harper, Ariana Schultz, and Piper and Lola Shearer.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and relatives 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
A private service for immediate family members will take place at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, when Nancy will again reunite with her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 27, 2019