Ned L. Bower age 88 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away Saturday evening May 23, 2020 at the home of his son John in Sturgis.
He was born March 21, 1932 in Rose City, Michigan son of the late Ernest and Carry Louise (Olney) Bower.
Ned resided in Sturgis since the age of 13.
On October 11, 1969 he married Rosamond Irene Payne in Traverse City, Michigan. She preceded him in death July 8, 2014.
Ned retired from the Sutton Tool Company in Sturgis following several years of employment. Prior to joining Sutton Tool Ned was employed by the Harter Corporation in Sturgis for many years until the closing of the company. While at Harter's he started his career as a talented welder and later moved to driving semi-tractor trailers for the company. Following his retirement from Sutton Tool Ned attended Glen Oak Community College in Centreville where he earned an Associate Degree in Accounting.
He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus and the Eagles Lodge and for many years participated in men's fast pitch softball leagues. Ned had a true love and appreciation for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting; especially deer hunting, fishing and he always looked forward to planting a large gardening and sharing the harvest with family and friends.
He is survived by one daughter: Linda Hughey of Sturgis; two sons: John (Terry) Bower of Sturgis and Patrick Bower of Dowagiac; six grandchildren: Shannon Lee Ettinger, Michael Bower, Christopher Hughey, Jessica Hughey Hicks, David Bower and Melissa Bickel; 18 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; two step sons: Michael (Carolyn) Williams of Chelsea and Terry Williams of Iron Mountain; several step grand and great grandchildren; one sister: Lucille Wasikowski of Marshall and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father: Ernest Bower; mother: Carry Louise Bontrager; two brothers: Fred Bower and Wilbur Bower and two great grandchildren: Taylor Ettinger and Brandon Nielsen.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Private burial of the ashes will take place at the Tobey Cemetery in Burr Oak Township.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Bower's memory consider Three Rivers Health Hospice, 711 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 26, 2020