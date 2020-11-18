1/
Neva M. Burnham
Neva Marie Burnham, 73, of Bronson, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bristol, Ind., under the loving care of her family with assistance from Hospice.
A celebration of Neva's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service, beginning at noon, at Lighthouse. Interment will follow at Matteson Cemetery in Bronson.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
