Neva Marie Burnham, 73, of Bronson, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bristol, Ind., under the loving care of her family with assistance from Hospice.

A celebration of Neva's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service, beginning at noon, at Lighthouse. Interment will follow at Matteson Cemetery in Bronson.





