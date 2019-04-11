Home

Nila J. Morrisson

Nila J. Morrisson Obituary
Nila Jean Morrisson, age 90, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday evening, April 9, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Jeanne Garza of First United Methodist Church of Sturgis will officiate. A luncheon and time for continued fellowship will follow the service at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
A full obituary will be published closer to the date of services.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
