Nola Marie "Mimi" Lane McCreery, 74, of Three Rivers, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center.
The family will have a memorial service at noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church in Three Rivers, with Pastor Bill Rose officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Snow Prairie Cemetery in Bronson.
Nola was born July 27, 1945, a daughter of John and Marie (Bogart) Lane, at Coldwater Hospital. She attended eight years at Snow Prairie School then on to Bronson High School, graduating in 1963. Nola married Ronald McCreery in 1963 and divorced in 1980. She worked for seven years at Harding's Market, then 26 years at L.T.I. Printing in Sturgis.
Nola was a woman of faith, attending Sturgis Baptist Church before joining Temple Baptist in Three Rivers, where she was the organist for several years. She was a big sports enthusiast, especially the Detroit Tigers. Nola loved good music and played the piano since age 7. Her true joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
Nola is survived by her children, Ellen (Virgil) Blevins of Elkhart, Ind., and Allen (Michelle) McCreery of Sturgis; her grandchildren, Terry (Megan) Balle, Zackaria (Kathryn) McCreery, Jennifer (Matt) Reynolds, Bradley (Courtney) McCreery, Nathan Balle and Steven Blevins; her great-grandchildren, Cohen, Peyton, and Hadley Balle, Noah, Katherine, Ryan and Kendall Reynolds, Lennon and Brynn McCreery, Makenzie and Madison McCreery, and Kinsley Smith; her brother Lloyd (Terry Hirsch) Lane; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Maxine Lane; a brother, Stanley Lane; a great-grandson, Whitaker Balle; and a nephew, Troy Lane.
Memorials may be directed to a . www.dutcherfh.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 28, 2019