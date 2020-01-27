|
Norma Gertrude Adams, age 94, of Mendon, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Birch Adult Care Home in Leonidas, following a lengthy illness.
She was born Nov. 27, 1925, in Coleman, a daughter of Alfred and Gertrude (Ettinger) Boyce. She graduated from Coleman High School with the class of 1943. She worked at the Coleman Tribune and Midland Daily News, doing linotype and presswork.
On Aug. 28, 1954, Norma married Charles "Chuck" Adams in Three Rivers, and she had resided in Mendon since their marriage.
Norma was employed at the Mendon Globe Leader, the Mendon Company; the Sturgis Journal for 18 years; and at the printing department at Western Michigan University for 23 years, retiring in 1991. She attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Three Rivers. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 154, served on the Fraternal Sunshine Committee, Bupp-Arnold Grand Family 2000-01.
Norma is survived by two brothers, Donald Boyce of Three Rivers and Dale Boyce of Alma; a stepbrother, David Wolford of Kentwood; and several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Elsy Boyce; a sister, Dorothy Batten; brothers Edward, Lawrence and Clayton Boyce; her husband, Chuck Adams; and a stepson, Richard Adams.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been conducted. A service of remembrance will be held in spring 2020. Memorial contributions may be directed to a . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 28, 2020