Norma H. Krueger
Norma Helen Krueger, age 85, formerly of Sturgis, passed away early Sunday morning, Oct. 18, 2020, at Sue's Loving Care in Kalamazoo.
The family will receive friends 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Norma Helen Krueger will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. A graveside committal will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Sturgis Journal.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
