Norma Jean Claar, age 85, of Sherwood, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Birch AFC in Leonidas.
Norma Jean was born Feb. 1, 1935, in Dearborn, a daughter of the late Rudyard and Mary (Clark) London.
On Dec. 9, 1950, Norma Jean married Veldon Arthur Claar at Colon Baptist Church. Veldon preceded her in death Sept. 24, 1988.
Norma Jean lived in the Sherwood area most of her life. She was a member of Colon Baptist Church, where she devoted much of her time.
Norma Jean is survived by four children, Deborah (Terry) Kroupa of Burr Oak, Dale (Marlene) Claar of Burr Oak, Dawn (Rick) Ripley of Colorado and Daron Claar of Massachusetts; two sisters, Dorothy Weaver of Idaho and Lois Droeger of Sturgis; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Norma Jean was preceded in death by a brother, Dean London; and a sister, Barbara London.
Following Norma Jean's wishes, a private burial will take place in Matteson Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colon Baptist Church or a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be left for the family online at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.