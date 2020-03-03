|
|
Norma Jean Oliver, 87 of Constantine, entered into her Heavenly Chapter February 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Norma was born in Indianapolis on March 20, 1932, a daughter of R.E. and Mary Laura (Toliver) Kimball.She graduated from Niles High School in 1950, she furthered her education at County Normal School and received her BA+20 Education Degree from Western Michigan University.On June 1, 1956, she married Wesley Oliver at the Dailey Road Church in Cass County; he preceded her in death January 8, 2018.
Norma was an outstanding community member.She taught for 39 1/2 years at many schools including One-Room Schools (White Temple School), Mottville, Three Rivers, and 20 years at Constantine Eastside Elementary 2nd grade. She was a member of the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Constantine.Norma was also a lifetime member of the Meek's Mill Garden Club in Constantine.She enjoyed square dancing, playing hand-and-foot card game with her friends and was a domino enthusiast.Norma was a member of the MEA, Retired Teachers Assoc. St. Joseph Commission on Aging, the book club at Constantine Library and an active member in the local Grange.
Surviving Norma are her daughter Patty Marie Schneeberger of Constantine, son Ray (Laura Harwin) Oliver of Pittsburg, grandchildren Sheri (Robert) Komdeur, Laura (Jacob) Schroeder, and Anton Schneeberger, great grandson Ethan Komdeur, and niece Carol Kimball Sindelar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Susie Marjorie Oliver, and brother Duane (Betty) Kimball.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place.Relatives and friends will be received from 12 - 2 pm Saturday March 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Constantine where a memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Pastor Kathy Schuen officiating.Memorial contributions can be given to the Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Constantine.Online messages can be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 4, 2020