Norma Jean Puglia, age 87, of Three Rivers, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Centreville.
She was born near Sturgis on March 27, 1933, a daughter of John and Edna (Bowman) Plucimski, and was a lifetime resident of St. Joseph County. She graduated from Sturgis High School. Norma was married to Donald Palmer on Jan. 25, 1950 in Sturgis. They were later divorced. She married Peter Milan Puglia on Aug. 6, 1978, in Three Rivers. Together they worked at Hoffman Street Grocery, and later purchased Binando's Market on Eighth Street in Three Rivers. After a fire, they established Puglia's Meat Market just outside of Three Rivers. Milan passed away May 4, 2015. She enjoyed golfing, sewing and companionship of her dog, Rocky.
Norma is survived by two sons, David (Connie) Palmer and Larry (Jo) Palmer, both of Centreville; stepchildren Julie (Joe) DeGraf of Maryland and Chris Gonzalez of Lansing; four grandchildren, Steven (Haley) Palmer, Monica (Richard Shetler Jr.) Palmer, Erin (Adam) Pianoski and Brian (Shauna) Palmer; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joan Knachel; and a stepson, Anthony Puglia.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been conducted. A memorial service will be announced later. It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to Kindred Hospice, 1911 W. Centre Ave, Suite 1, Portage, MI 49024. Arrangements were handled by Eickhoff Farrand Halverson Chapel of Three Rivers. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.efhchapel.com.