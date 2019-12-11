|
Norman A. Taylor passed away unexpectedly July 31, 2019, at his camp in Mastodon Township, following a brief illness. He was 64 years old.
He was born to LaVern and P. Louise (Yeomans) Taylor at Fort Gordon, Ga. Norm grew up on their family dairy and crop farm in Bronson.
Norm enlisted in the Marines and was a Vietnam War-era veteran. As a career Merchant Marine, Norm sailed the world and often shared interesting stories of his travels. His favorite port was in Thailand, citing the beautiful country and people. Thailand was always his first choice for vacations during his working years.
Even though Norm preferred a life of solitude, he loved being a part of the lives of his nieces, Abbey and Caroline Taylor. In between ships, he made a point to stop in the Upper Peninsula to keep up to date with their activities. He never missed an opportunity to help them with their 4-H projects after his retirement.
Norm was an avid hunter and fisherman and looked forward to when his family came to camp during hunting season. He especially enjoyed fishing with his nephews, Eric Taylor and Evan Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Norm leaves his brother and best friend, Phil (Carol) Taylor of Breitung Township; brothers Ron (Faith) Taylor of Sturgis and Steve (Kim) Taylor of Three Rivers; sisters Barb (Jim) Weinberg of Colon and Diane (Duane) Schwartz of Howe, Ind.; and many extended family members of Lower Michigan.
Honoring Norm's wishes, a private memorial was held.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 12, 2019