Norman Frank Pagels, age 90, of Sturgis, went to be with his Lord Monday evening, Oct. 14, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
He was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Sturgis, a son of the late Frank and Edith (Yunker) Pagels. Norman had resided in Sturgis since 1958.
On Aug. 23, 1953, he married Emma Jeanette Garlets at the United Methodist Church in Mongo, Ind.
Norman attended Needham and Trayer schools and Brighton, Ind., schools.
He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army combat forces during the Korean War, earning the rank of Corporal.
He first worked at the Phil Cary gladiola farm, then Hossie Body Shop in Sturgis, Bill Hart Body Shop in LaGrange, Ind., Frohriep Body Shop in Sturgis and retired from Marty Hart's Body Shop in Sturgis.
He was a member of Mongo United Methodist Church, Three Rivers C.A.R. Club, held life memberships in Jack Johnston Chapter #88 D.A.V, Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 and Neuman-Wenzel Post #73 American Legion.
He is survived by two sons, John Pagels of Palm Springs, Calif., and Bruce Pagels and Kathy Morris of Sturgis; a daughter, Kristie Pagels of Sturgis; six grandchildren, Charity Bergstrom, Jennifer (Jerry) Palmer, Jay Perrault, Victoria (Ben) Jones, Holly (Will) McClure of Spruce Pine, N.C., and Tiffany (Clifford) Risor of Elizabethton, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren: Ivy Rose Pagels, Danile McClure IV, Ezra McClure and Matthew Jones; a brothe, Edward (Marilyn) Pagels of Vicksburg; fiancée Fran Brouse of Coldwater and her children, Barry (Cora) Shackelford, Joseph (Julie) Shackelford and Shelly (David) Duran; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Julie Anne Schroeder; a son, Dennis Brian Pagels; and a sister, Marjorie L. Donley.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Norman F. Pagels will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Mongo United Methodist Church, State Road 3 & County Road 325 N, Mongo, Ind. Pastor James D. Bartlett of the Mongo United Methodist Church and Pastor Kim Cole of the Holy Spirit Church of Coldwater will officiate. A graveside committal will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Sturgis Memorial Gardens in Sturgis. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Pagels' memory consider Mongo United Methodist Church.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 19, 2019