Oba M. Borkholder, age 74, of rural Mendon, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 2, 1946, near Nappanee, Ind., a son of Melvin and Amanda (Miller) Borkholder. He was a member of Old Order Amish Church, a retired bishop and proprietor of a farm supply store.
On Aug. 17, 1972, he married Laura Miller in Centreville. She survives, along with eight children, Paul (Rhonda) Borkholder of Sturgis, Glen (Sue Ellen) Borkholder of Sturgis, Mark (Irene) Borkholder of Centreville, Nathan (Rachel) Borkholder of Sturgis, Laverne (Ida Anna) Borkholder of Colon, Arden (Nora) Borkholder of Centreville, Ellen (Richard) Yoder of Middlebury, Ind., and Jacob (Cheryl) Borkholder of Mendon; 48 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin (Linda) Borkholder of Warsaw, Ind., and Larry (Susie) Borkholder of Topeka, Ind.; four sisters, Ann Miller of Burr Oak, Katie Mae (Vernon) Hochstetler of Centreville, Clara Miller of Centreville and Mary Borkholder of Green Bay, Wis.; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Eli, Jake, Perry, Jonas and Harry Borkholder; and a sister, Ada Miller.
The family will receive friends after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and anytime Thursday at the Borkholder home, 24731 Spring Creek Road, Mendon. Funeral services are at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Borkholder home, with Home Ministry officiating. Burial will follow at Old Order Amish Cemetery on Truckenmiller Road.
Assistance was provided by Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
He was born March 2, 1946, near Nappanee, Ind., a son of Melvin and Amanda (Miller) Borkholder. He was a member of Old Order Amish Church, a retired bishop and proprietor of a farm supply store.
On Aug. 17, 1972, he married Laura Miller in Centreville. She survives, along with eight children, Paul (Rhonda) Borkholder of Sturgis, Glen (Sue Ellen) Borkholder of Sturgis, Mark (Irene) Borkholder of Centreville, Nathan (Rachel) Borkholder of Sturgis, Laverne (Ida Anna) Borkholder of Colon, Arden (Nora) Borkholder of Centreville, Ellen (Richard) Yoder of Middlebury, Ind., and Jacob (Cheryl) Borkholder of Mendon; 48 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin (Linda) Borkholder of Warsaw, Ind., and Larry (Susie) Borkholder of Topeka, Ind.; four sisters, Ann Miller of Burr Oak, Katie Mae (Vernon) Hochstetler of Centreville, Clara Miller of Centreville and Mary Borkholder of Green Bay, Wis.; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Eli, Jake, Perry, Jonas and Harry Borkholder; and a sister, Ada Miller.
The family will receive friends after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and anytime Thursday at the Borkholder home, 24731 Spring Creek Road, Mendon. Funeral services are at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Borkholder home, with Home Ministry officiating. Burial will follow at Old Order Amish Cemetery on Truckenmiller Road.
Assistance was provided by Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.