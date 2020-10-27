Olen L. Palmer, age 92, of Burr Oak, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020. at Thurston Woods in Sturgis.
Olen was born Aug. 8, 1928, in Pittsford, a son of the late Arthur and Florence (Ettinger) Palmer.
Olen served his country in the U.S. Army from January 1946 to January 1949 and received the World War II Victory Medal.
On Feb. 14, 1969, Olen married Alice (Start) Troyer in Kalamazoo.
Olen worked as a machinist at Sutton Tool in Sturgis for many years.
Olen was a member of Colon American Legion. He enjoyed bowling, reading his Bible and, most specially, spending time with his family.
Olen is survived today by his wife, Alice Palmer of Burr Oak; children Brenda (Bud) Leonard of White Pigeon and Mark (Treasa) Palmer of Howe, Ind.; stepchildre: Gene (Vicky) Troyer of Kalamazoo, Jim (Deb) Troyer of Whitwell, Tenn., Don (Char) Troyer of Burr Oak and Phyllis Troyer of Bronson; a brother, Brent Palmer; a sister, Nila (Robert) Jackson; several grandchildren, great-granchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Olen was preceded in death by a son, Kent Palmer; brothers Deloy, Victor, Cloid and Ream; and sisters Lola, Dena and Mona.
Following the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.