1/1
Olen L. Palmer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olen L. Palmer, age 92, of Burr Oak, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020. at Thurston Woods in Sturgis.
Olen was born Aug. 8, 1928, in Pittsford, a son of the late Arthur and Florence (Ettinger) Palmer.
Olen served his country in the U.S. Army from January 1946 to January 1949 and received the World War II Victory Medal.
On Feb. 14, 1969, Olen married Alice (Start) Troyer in Kalamazoo.
Olen worked as a machinist at Sutton Tool in Sturgis for many years.
Olen was a member of Colon American Legion. He enjoyed bowling, reading his Bible and, most specially, spending time with his family.
Olen is survived today by his wife, Alice Palmer of Burr Oak; children Brenda (Bud) Leonard of White Pigeon and Mark (Treasa) Palmer of Howe, Ind.; stepchildre: Gene (Vicky) Troyer of Kalamazoo, Jim (Deb) Troyer of Whitwell, Tenn., Don (Char) Troyer of Burr Oak and Phyllis Troyer of Bronson; a brother, Brent Palmer; a sister, Nila (Robert) Jackson; several grandchildren, great-granchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Olen was preceded in death by a son, Kent Palmer; brothers Deloy, Victor, Cloid and Ream; and sisters Lola, Dena and Mona.
Following the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schipper Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved