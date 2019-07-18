|
|
Omer D. Bontrager, 85, of White Pigeon, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home, following a nine-month illness.
He was born July 6, 1934, in Mio, a son of Dan and Fannie (Kaufman) Bontrager.
He was a resident of White Pigeon since 1965, coming from Sturgis and Lansing. He was employed by Elkhart Products, retiring in 1999. Omer enjoyed bowling. He bowled two perfect games. He also was an avid golfer, with a hole-in-one at Cheshire Hills Golf Club. He was a fan of Detroit Tigers and Michigan State.
On June 30, 1961, he married Sue E. Powers in Lansing. She survives, along with two sons, Tim (Janet) Bontrager of Bloomingdale and Todd (Malgorzata) Bontrager of Scotts; five grandchildren, Grace, Brendan, Joseph, Allison and Shane; a sister, Edna (Christ) Swartz; a brother, Dan Bontrager; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Greg Bontrager, in 2005; his parents; four brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steve Kaszar of First Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will follow in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
Donations may be made to White Pigeon Community Schools athletic department.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 19, 2019