Orin Arthur Krontz III, age 50, of Burr Oak, passed away early Friday evening, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 2, 1969, in Goshen, Ind., a son of Orin Arthur and Beatrice Dianne (Beach) Krontz.
Orin resided in Burr Oak for the past six years. His early life was lived in Bronson.
On Oct. 24, 1998, he married Tracy Limpert in Bronson.
Orin was a talented welder by trade and had been employed by Keyser Company in White Pigeon, Morgan Olson in Sturgis and Putnam Hitch Products in Bronson.
Orin had a passion for most any kind of racing. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, fishing, hunting, building race cars and model-building.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Tracy; two daughters, Kandice (Alan) Lancaster of Okinawa, Japan and Courtney (Eric) Williams of Burr Oak; two sons, Corey Krontz of Ann Arbor and Codey Krontz of Burr Oak; 10 grandsons, Kaden Zienert of Homer, Leeland, Landen and Logan Williams of Terre Haute, Ind., Caison Williams, and Carson, Kahlen, Kainaan, Cohen and Keiton Lancaster of Okinawa, Japan; his mother and stepfather, Beatrice Dianne and Scott Erskine of Coldwater; a brother, Travis Lee Krontz of Coldwater; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; his grandparents; uncles Melvin, Arthur and Eugene Krontz; and a sister, Ellie Masuth.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Church of Christ in Bronson, MI.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 30, 2020