Pamela Jean Anglemyer of Shavehead Lake, passed away Sept. 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Elkhart to Donald Sr. and Margie (Fields) Anglemyer on Aug. 2, 1964.
Pam is survived by her father and stepmother, Donald Sr. and Ruth Anglemyer; the love of her life and partner of 20 years, Terrance McKinley; children, Casey (Willie Jr.) Johnson and Greg Hudgins; grandchildren, Heavenly Strayer, Miley, Isabella, and Conner Born; siblings: Donald, Jr. (Cherie), Mark (Jackie), Mikel (Cathy), and Kelly Anglemyer; step siblings, Jennifer (Chad) Hurrle and Joshua Zinn; in-laws, Mike (Brenda) Mckinley, Holly (Pete) Groff, Janine Richards, and Gary Hudgins; a ton of aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margie Anglemyer, a son, William Brian Hudgins, and a nephew, Shawn Lantz.
Pam worked at her favorite place, Camp Friedenswald, for several years where she met many great people who became family to her. She loved to spend time with friends and family at the lake, especially on her pontoon.
An outdoor funeral service will be held rain or shine, at 5 pm on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 near the Chapel at Camp Friedenswald, 15406 Watercress Way, Cassopolis, MI 49031. Pastor Dale Way will officiate.
Visitation will be outdoors at the camp from 3 pm to 5pm on Sunday, prior to the service.
Contributions may be directed to the family c/o Yeager Funeral Home.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.