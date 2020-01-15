|
|
Pamela S. Conley, age 59, of Burr Oak, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 3, 1960, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Maynard and Martha Della (Miller) Marchand.
Pam resided in the Sturgis and Burr Oak area her entire life. On April 21, 2000, she married Carlos "Bud" Conley in Sturgis.
She had been employed by Midwest Plastics for seven years and also worked at Precision Speed.
Pam enjoyed dancing, playing cards, especially euchre, throwing darts and adult coloring.
She is survived by her husband, Carlos "Bud"; her children, Shaun (Jessica) Hicks of Orlando, Fla., Michael (Annie Eymer) Hicks of Sturgis, Jessica (Kevin Singleton) Ankney of Kalamazoo, Jeremy (Lacy King) Conley of Kalamazoo and Jamie Conley; 11 grandchildren, Liam Eymer, Brody Eymer Hicks, Harper Eymer Hicks, Maynard Michael Hicks, Randilynn Ankney, McKayla Ankney, Jordan Conley, Skyler Conley, Briley Conley, Alexis Conley and Shelby Conley; two brothers, Michael (Diane) Marchand of Sturgis and Robert (Larisa) Marchand of Sterling Heights; four sisters-in-law, Loreane Ditmer of Nottawa, Judy (Bill) Wolf, Shirley Russell and Lilly Mains, all of Sturgis; special lifelong friends Laura Jordan of Portage and Kim Corwin Deam of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, with a time of sharing memories to begin at 7 p.m., at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis.
The family would appreciate memorial donations to the funeral home, to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 16, 2020