Patricia Ann Elkins, 80, of Bronson, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Bronson, with Pastor John Fields officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.Pat was born May 8, 1940, to Raymond and Dealie (Hughes) Laferty in Garrett, Ky. She had attended Caney College and Pikeville College, receiving her bachelor's degree. On June 9, 1961, she married Doug Elkins, and he survives.Patricia had been a school teacher for 30 years with 27 of those years at Bronson. She also was a recipient of the "Who's Who Among American Teachers" award and was a member of First Baptist Church in Bronson. Patricia was artistic and had a passion for traveling, but what she truly loved was to be with her family.In addition to her husband, Doug, she is survived by her sister, Ina Rae (Jim) Taulbee of Sturgis; her niece, Angela Flint; nephews Chris Lawson, Scott Lafferty and Marty Laferty; and several much-loved great- and great-great nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Camilla Faye Lawson; and two brothers, Buford and James Laferty.Memorial donations are suggested to First Baptist Church in Bronson.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.