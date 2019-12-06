|
|
Patricia Ann "Pat" Marsh, 77, of Coldwater, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Drew's Place of Coldwater.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond of St. Thomas More, Catholic Student Parish, officiating.
In following Pat's wishes, cremation will take place after the service and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery will occur at a later date. Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Dutcher Funeral Home, with the Rosary being recited at 6 p.m.
Patricia was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Coldwater, to Isadore and Margaret (Kregger) Wotta. She attended St. Charles Catholic School, then graduated from Bronson High School. She was a hardworking woman, starting her working career while part of OJT with Federal Mogul as a secretary. Pat later moved to Borg Warner, then to Trillium Staffing, retiring in 2008 as assistant vice president. On April 26, 1980, Pat married Bruce Marsh. He preceded her in death May 4, 1988.
Pat was a woman of strong faith and a longtime member of St. Charles and St. Mary's Catholic churches. She was a member of Coldwater Elks. Pat enjoyed taking trips to the casino and traveling. She will be remembered for her loving, caring and unselfish spirit. Pat had a direct impact on many in Branch and St. Joseph counties due to her job at Trillium and her outgoing and social nature. Her true joy in life was her family. She will be missed by many.
Patricia is survived by a daughter, Arlene (Monty) Ennett of Coldwater; her siblings Richard (Helen) Wotta of Bronson, Barbara Bassage of Coldwater and Lorraine (Larry) Harvey of Coldwater; a granddaughter, Amber Long; her great-grandchildren Azurae and Aurora Long; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce; a sister, Leona Wotta; and a great-nephew, Casey Starks.
Memorials may be directed to St. Charles School.
Online: www.dutcherfh.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 7, 2019