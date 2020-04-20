|
|
Patricia Joan Hawkins, age 85, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Heartland Healthcare Center in Three Rivers, where she had resided the past two years.
She was born Jan. 15, 1935, in South Bend, Ind., a daughter of Cecile D. and Carmelita (Ullrey) Hawkins. Pat had lived at several adult foster care homes in the Michiana area for most of her life, including Graceland Group Home in Sturgis. She participated in and especially enjoyed swimming and basketball. She was fond on babies and puppies, and loved her job at ARCH Workshop.
Pat is survived by two sisters, Carmelita "Bobbie" Hagenbuch of Three Rivers and Jackie Cornett of Camden, Ohio; a brother, Jerry D. Hawkins of El Paso, Texas; a brother-in-law, John Thilman of Colorado; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Bonnie Thilman; and two brothers, Dick E. Hawkins and Cecile Hawkins Jr.
Cremation has been conducted and a private family service will be held later. Memorial contributions may be directed to a . Assistance was provided by Eickhoff Farrand Halverson Chapel of Three Rivers. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.efhchapel.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 21, 2020