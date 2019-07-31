|
Patricia Jean Hughes, age 63, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 12, 1956, in Chicago, a daughter of the late Turner and Dorothy (Schuck) Haley.
Pat resided in Sturgis for the past 12 years. She also lived in Colorado, Texas and her early life was spent in Chicago.
On Feb. 14, 1997, she married Damon Hughes in San Antonio.
Pat was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker and loved playing bingo. She enjoyed animals, especially her dog, Destiny, and her cats, Lucy, Phantom and Rokuro.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 22 years, Damon; two daughters, Juanita Morales and Andrea (Alex) Patten, both of Sturgis; a son, Damon Hughes of Sturgis; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Patten.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ronald Haley.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091 to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 1, 2019