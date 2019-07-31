Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Hughes


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Hughes Obituary
Patricia Jean Hughes, age 63, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 12, 1956, in Chicago, a daughter of the late Turner and Dorothy (Schuck) Haley.
Pat resided in Sturgis for the past 12 years. She also lived in Colorado, Texas and her early life was spent in Chicago.
On Feb. 14, 1997, she married Damon Hughes in San Antonio.
Pat was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker and loved playing bingo. She enjoyed animals, especially her dog, Destiny, and her cats, Lucy, Phantom and Rokuro.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 22 years, Damon; two daughters, Juanita Morales and Andrea (Alex) Patten, both of Sturgis; a son, Damon Hughes of Sturgis; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Patten.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ronald Haley.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091 to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
Download Now