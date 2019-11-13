Home

Patricia J. Presdorf


1952 - 2019
Patricia J. Presdorf Obituary
Patricia J. Presdorf, 67, of Sturgis, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Three Rivers Hospital in Three Rivers.
Mrs. Presdorf was born May 1, 1952, in Hillsdale, to Clifford and Genevieve (Booth) Spence.
Living for many years in St. Joseph County, she worked for Kirsch Company in Sturgis, for a paper mill in Constantine and was a cashier at Meijer in Sturgis. Pat was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in LaGrange, Ind.
On Oct. 10, 1981, she married Wayne L. Presdorf in Howe, Ind. He preceded her in death April 26, 2006.
Surviving are a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Christine and Matthew Robbe of Lansing; a granddaughter, Emma Robbe; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Diane and Fred Hooks of Bankers and Kathleen Smith of Sturgis; a brother, Richard Spence of Sturgis; and her beloved dog, Zoie.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Brian Presdorf; and two brothers, Thomas and Gerard Spence.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, and continue until service time at noon at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorials may be made .
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
