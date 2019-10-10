|
Patricia Lou Hall, 86, of Mongo, Ind., died Oct. 9, 2019, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Mrs. Hall was born Nov. 22, 1932, in Bronson, to Roland and Gladys (Paul) Rifenburgh.
Living in Mongo for many years, she had worked at Kirsch Company in Sturgis for 36 years and previously worked at Trans-O-Gram in Sturgis and had been a waitress. Patricia was a member of Mongo United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women of the church. She was a member of UAW.
On Feb. 9, 1952, she married Arthur G. Hall Sr. in Angola, Ind. He survives in Mongo.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa (Joseph) Grimm of Elkhart, Ind., and Renee (Brent) Tidd of Marion, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hall of Angola, Ind.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; an two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dixie Rice of Colon and Bonnie and Ray Yoder of Sturgis.
Preceding Pat in death were her parents; a son, Arthur G. Hall Jr.; and two sisters, Shirley Slack and Rolene Rorher.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Mongo Cemetery in Mongo, Ind. The Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the services.
Memorials may be made to Mongo United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 11, 2019