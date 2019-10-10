Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Hall


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Hall Obituary
Patricia Lou Hall, 86, of Mongo, Ind., died Oct. 9, 2019, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Mrs. Hall was born Nov. 22, 1932, in Bronson, to Roland and Gladys (Paul) Rifenburgh.

Living in Mongo for many years, she had worked at Kirsch Company in Sturgis for 36 years and previously worked at Trans-O-Gram in Sturgis and had been a waitress. Patricia was a member of Mongo United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women of the church. She was a member of UAW.

On Feb. 9, 1952, she married Arthur G. Hall Sr. in Angola, Ind. He survives in Mongo.

Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa (Joseph) Grimm of Elkhart, Ind., and Renee (Brent) Tidd of Marion, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hall of Angola, Ind.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; an two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dixie Rice of Colon and Bonnie and Ray Yoder of Sturgis.

Preceding Pat in death were her parents; a son, Arthur G. Hall Jr.; and two sisters, Shirley Slack and Rolene Rorher.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Mongo Cemetery in Mongo, Ind. The Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the services.

Memorials may be made to Mongo United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now