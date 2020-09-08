Patricia Paschen

Grandma Paschen - I did not know her very long or see her too often, but the times we were able to be together, she left a lasting impression. She was a very sweet lady to me and to my son who married into her family. She was nothing but good to him and good to her family from what I could see. Every time I saw her she always reached out to me and remembered me. Very sweet woman. Rich and family I'm glad you were able to have her for as long as you did.

Sheila Webb

Friend