Patricia Ruth Weitzel, age 85, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 17, 1934, in Central Lake, a daughter of the late Harold and Clara (Wilson) Zook.
Pat was a longtime Sturgis resident. On Oct. 14, 1977, she married David R. Weitzel at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.
She was an addiction counselor, working many years at Myrtle House in Sturgis, retiring from MAPS.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, where she sang in the choir.
Pat was a past member of Sturgis Women's Club. She enjoyed bird-watching, knitting, crocheting and following sports on television. She was a loyal fan of the Detroit Lions and Pistons. She loved time spent with family, especially her grandson, Brandon.
She is survived by a daughter, Lynn (David) Proffit of Burr Oak; a son, Kevin Folsom; a stepson, Kevin Weitzel of Phoenix; a grandson, Brandon Cox of Livonia; a niece, Sara Newland; and nephews Jeffrey Newland and Vincent Newland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Bill Folsom; a sister, Mary Beth Newland; and two brothers, Robert Zook and William Zook.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Patricia R. Weitzel will begin at noon Saturday at the funeral home. The Rev. Michael Wicks of First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis will officiate. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow the services. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Patricia's memory consider Alcoholics Anonymous, Michigan District 02 Area 34.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 10, 2019