Patrick A. Gomes, age 78, of Colon, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Skaggs Adult Foster Care Facility.
A little less than one year after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, on Aug.14, 1942, Patrick A. Gomes was born in Honolulu. His parents were Abel Jerome Gomes and Lucile M. Calhou. His parents were second-generation Portuguese immigrants who came to Hawaii to work in the cane fields. Patrick lived in Honolulu with his parents until 1956, when his father moved the family to Culver City, Calif. When he was 18 years old, and after graduating high school, Patrick got a job in the motion picture industry as a paint mixer. With a good work ethic and talent to match, Patrick became a set painter and then a paint foreman. Patrick's career in the motion picture and television industry continued for 45 years, retiring in 2008. Patrick worked on many major motion pictures throughout his career.
In his spare time, Patrick enjoyed old cars, especially his yellow ZZ top '32 Ford. His passion, however, was horse racing. He owned and raced several standardbred horses and a few thoroughbreds. While he never owned a Kentucky Derby winner, he could be found at Santa Anita, Hollywood Park or Del Mar race tracks, betting on them all.
On Feb. 15, 1982, Patrick married Nancy Harker-Caldwell in Las Vegas.
Patrick is survived today by his wife, Nancy Gomes of Colon; sons Anthony (Diane Schaeffer) Gomes of Simi Valley, Calif., and Timothy (Marie Soria) Gomes of Stevenson Ranch, Calif.; grandchildren Ian Gomes, Anna Gomes, Daniel Schaeffer, Kasey Kunert, Sarah Carr and Grace Caldwell; great-grandson Calvin Carr; several nieces and nephews; his second wife, Patricia Shay; a stepdaughter, Pam; a stepson, Dean Caldwell; sister-in-law, Linda Reed; a brother-inlaw, Terry Karker; and cousins Rosemary Miranda and Charlotte White.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Allan Gomes; his first wife, Barbara Bush; and a stepdaughter, Marna Caldwell Fruth.
Following Patrick's wishes, cremation has taken place. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at schipperfuneralhome.com.