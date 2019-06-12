|
|
Patrick Alan Moore, age 56, of Sturgis, passed away Monday afternoon, June 10, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Feb. 11, 196,1 in Springfield, Ohio, a son of the late Roy R. and Letha Elizabeth "Betty" (Stewart) Moore.
Patrick resided in Sturgis since 1978, coming from Oxnard, Calif.
He was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Bronson.
He was active in A.A. and proud to be 24 years sober. Patrick enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by three sisters, Linda (Carl) Tilton, Kathryn Mulrooney and Kellie Moore, all of Green Bay, Wis.; two brothers, Arthur (Jennifer) Moore of Charlotte and Roy (Rosella) Moore of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Brian Moore; a sister-in-law, Sharon Moore; and a brother-in-law, Michael Mulrooney.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Patrick A. Moore and the sharing of a meal will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at V.F.W. Post #1355, 264 W. Fawn River Road, Sturgis. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Sturgis Memorial Gardens in Sturgis.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Patrick's memory consider , 501 S. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or VFW Post #1355, 264 W. Fawn River Road, Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 13, 2019