Paul Charles Coomer Jr., age 23, of Mendon, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 8, 1997, in Grand Rapids, a son of Paul C. and Linda M. (Frazine) Coomer. He graduated from Jennison High School with the class of 2015 and completed the welding program at Glen Oaks Community College.
He enjoyed fixing things, working on vehicles, especially John Deere tractors. He also liked hunting, camping, being outdoors and playing pool in local billiard leagues.
Paul is survived by his parents, Paul and Linda Coomer; two sisters, Danielle and Randi Coomer, both of Jennison; paternal grandmother, Paula Coomer, of Mendon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Glenn and Janette Frazine; and paternal grandfather, Bill Coomer.
Visitation will take place 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, atEickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Cremation will then be conducted. A memorial gathering will be held 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the U.A.W. hall, 15802 Hoffman Road, in Three Rivers. COVID-19 spacing and masks are required.
It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to National Wildlife Federation (www.nwf.org
).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.