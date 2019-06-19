|
Paul Duane Moyer was born April 7, 1926, in Three Rivers, a son of Vern A. and Fern (Green) Moyer, and was a lifetime resident of the area.
He attended Leonidas and Fulton country schools and graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1944. Later that year, he married Barbara Jean Millard, and they later were divorced.
In 1953, he married Bernadette Flach. They operated a farm north of Mendon and were divorced in 1957. Paul was a lifelong farmer and worked for Reith-Riley Construction for 32 years, the last 11 years as foreman. He was proud to attend both the 50th and 100th year celebrations of the company, and is a 53-year member of Operating Engineers Local #324.
On Nov. 13, 1962, Paul married Arlene Schrader. They enjoyed travelling, visiting the 48 contiguous states, Canada and Mexico. They also enjoyed fishing on area lakes and streams and deer hunting near Kalkaska until Arlene's death in 2004.
Paul is survived by two sons, Rick (Velina) Moyer and Terry (Kathy Fowler) Moyer, both of Mendon; two stepdaughters, Nancy Overton of Mendon and Beverly De Vogel of Arizona; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Moyer; a stepson, Thomas Schrader; a grandson, Brock Schrader; and a niece, Donna (Moyer) Mohney.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by burial in Leonidas Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Mendon Alumni Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 20, 2019