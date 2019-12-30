|
|
Paul Emory Fennell, age 88, of Sturgis, Michigan, passed away peacefully Thursday morning December 26, 2019 surrounded by family at the Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo MI.
He was born on November 29, 1931 to Clyde E. and Ethel Mae (Maxwell) Fennell in a farm house in Burr Oak Michigan. Paul was the youngest of 3 children and loved growing up on the farm doing chores, riding his horse, and playing with his dog.
He attended a 1 room schoolhouse in his early years and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1949.
Paul began working at the Kirsch Company before entering the Navy in 1951. He was proud of serving his country during the Korean War aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Midway. He achieved the rank of Gunners Mate First Class. After the Navy he returned to work at Kirsch Company where he earned his journeyman's card as an Electrician working during the day to support his family while attending apprenticeship school at night. Paul held various positions throughout his 42 year career at Kirsch including Maintenance Foreman, and Director of Safety for all of the Kirsch locations.
On December 10, 1955 he married Wanda Irene Teadt at the Baptist Church in Sturgis, Michigan. After starting their family Paul enjoyed spending vacations traveling to many historical landmarks throughout the country. Paul was very devoted to his family and always put them first.
He enjoyed sports, camping, and pretty much any outdoor activity with his family. Paul loved to play baseball and once tried out for the Detroit Tigers at the original Spence Field in Sturgis. He pitched fast pitch softball for a number of teams including the Kirsch team for many years.
After retiring, he loved traveling with Wanda in their motor home visiting friends and family spending winters in the south to escape the Michigan weather.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Lloyd, a sister Helen Milliman, and his wife of 62 years Wanda.
He is survived by his sons, Douglas (LeeAnn) Fennell, Colorado, Thomas Fennell, Michigan; Timothy (Hope) Fennell, Texas, daughter Diane (David) Tokarz, Florida, six granddaughters, a grandson, a great-granddaughter; and loving nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Paul's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the dedicated and caring staff of the Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place on Friday April 24, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331. A memorial service celebrating the life of Paul Emory Fennell will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday April 25, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Sue Babb and Pastor Robert Keim will officiate. Interment will take place following the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis where full military honors will be conferred by Captain John J. Kelley Post #1355 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Fennell's memory consider Three Rivers Health Hospice, 711 S. Health Pkwy, Three Rivers, MI 49093, or Thurston Woods Village, 307 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091, or the First United Methodist Church 210 Pleasant Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 31, 2019