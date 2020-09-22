1/1
Paul E. Fennell
Paul Emory Fennell, age 88, of Sturgis, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by family, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Pastor Robert Keim will officiate. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Fennell's memory consider Three Rivers Health Hospice, 711 Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093; Thurston Woods Village, 307 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091; or First United Methodist Church, 210 Pleasant Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
