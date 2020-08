Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul L. Rauguth, 75, of White Pigeon, passed away peacefully at 5:42 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at his home.

Visitation is 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main St., Middlebury, Ind. A memorial service will follow at noon Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury.





