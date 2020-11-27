On Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Paul Lucas, loving husband and father to five children, passed away peacefully age 83.

Those who knew him would say he was a tough, caring, passionate and funny member of his family and community.

He served on the school board at Constantine Public Schools for more than a decade and went on to serve at Intermediate School District for several years. He was a longtime member of Constantine United Methodist Church and served as a trustee for several years. He enjoyed racing quarter midget go-carts, golfing and cheering on sports teams at the school (whether his kids were playing or not). He loved to go camping. He especially enjoyed camping near and visiting Mackinac Island.

That is who he was and some of what he did. However, the lessons the family learned are many:

For instance, if you spend much time and money growing/maintaining your grass, you can yell at people to not drive on it.

Also, preparation is key in any painting project. Laying down a drop cloth, after you drop paint and have your kids quickly get paper towel to clean it up.

Don't start too early to get your wife a Christmas present, wait until December 24th and ask your daughter to "find something."

Riding your bike and talking to ALL the neighbors while your family waits for you at supper is a must.

Asking your boss to search for something on the floor after you silently pass gas and saying, "Oh, I see you found it" when his nose started twitching … then walking away, laughing. Priceless!

As you can see, the biggest lesson he taught was to laugh!

Paul is survived by his wife, Bette (Stump) Lucas; his five children, Cindy Peter, Steve (Kiel) Lucas, Kathy (Kirby) Hoover, Karla (Doug) Shirley and Kevin (Stephanie) Lucas. He also is survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; and a grandson, Scott Peter.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon, and is open to the public. The funeral will be private, with immediate family only, on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Please note: We will follow COVID-19 safe practices and CDC guidelines for both the visitation and funeral.

Memorials may be sent to Constantine United Methodist Church.





